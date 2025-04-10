R. Kelly's Appeal in Shambles: Court Confirms Guilt and Questions Herpes Damages

R. Kelly's efforts to overturn his sex trafficking and racketeering convictions hit a dead-end Monday as a federal appeals court upheld the jury's verdict in its entirety, except for one aspect related to restitution for herpes medication.

As per AllHipHop, Kelly was convicted on nine counts, including racketeering and numerous Mann Act violations. —The Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Kelly's conviction.

The court found that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence showing Kelly used his celebrity status to manipulate and exploit underage girls and young women over more than two decades.

Kelly's legal team had argued that the evidence was insufficient, jurors were biased, and his trial attorneys failed him during jury selection.

However, the three-judge panel rejected all claims, saying there was no credible evidence that jurors committed misconduct or that he received ineffective counsel.

Herpes Cost

It further approved seizing a portion of money in Kelly's prison commissary account and also the orders for restitution that the trial court had set up.

However, Judge Richard Sullivan raised concerns about the restitution amount awarded to a victim referred to as Jane, who contracted herpes from Kelly.

Jane's restitution was based on the cost of brand-name Valtrex over Jane's lifetime, which the trial court had calculated as totaling $270,466.18.

Sullivan contended the court should have looked at the much-less-expensive generic, valacyclovir, which he noted has an average total cost over a lifetime of $9,829.02.

Sullivan warned that the higher restitution could result in a "windfall" if Jane opted for the cheaper medication.

He recommended that the district court either justify using the brand-name price or adjust the amount.

The original trial included harrowing testimonies from multiple victims, detailing abuse and control exerted by Kelly and his entourage.

Prosecutors said that Kelly's team helped him recruit and groom victims, often at public events.

Despite the appeal setback, Kelly remains incarcerated following his 2021 conviction in New York, which sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

The recent ruling leaves his convictions intact while the restitution amount for Jane may be reviewed.