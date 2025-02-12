Soulja Boy's Diss Track Dubbed 'Worst Ever' After Name-Dropping Marlon Wayans, Bhad Bhabie, and Blueface

Soulja Boy's recent song preview, which name-dropped Blueface, Marlon Wayans, and Bhad Bhabie, sparked a social media frenzy. Following a longtime string of online beefs, the track has rekindled tensions between Soulja Boy and these personalities.

Despite being known for his pioneering role in the digital music revolution, the rapper has never been one to shy away from a public feud. Particularly his recent sparring with comedian Marlon Wayans.

The public opinion of Soulja Boy's song isn't exactly unanimous. On Instagram, opinion has been divided, with some slamming the rapper for his outdated style and others asking if he's still beefing with Wayans. Some went as far as to call it "embarrassing," while others joked that Soulja Boy should stick to ranting.

"First rapper to make the worst diss track ever," read one comment, while another joked, "Soulja Boy, lay down, please; you wasn't in nobody trap."

The unusual nature of the feud with Wayans was highlighted by a user who remarked, "Beefing with Marlon Wayans is wild." Another added: "Can someone tell me why he beefing with Marlon... I'm confused."

Another person wrote, "Bruh think he's Kendrick... We ain't buying this," while a separate user stated, "He still rap like we in 2005." Ignoring the criticism, others wondered where Soulja Boy's latest feud came from.

Only time will tell if this will impact Soulja Boy's relevance in the music scene as the conversation continues to unfold online.

In a similar vein, some users noted the timing of the release, which was right in line with Black History Month, joking that it could mean the rapper is "out of touch." One user wrote, "Black History Month, my nxgga?..

Marlon Wayans Accuses Soulja Boy of Child Molestation

Comedian Marlon Wayans has recently called rapper Soulja Boy a child molester during a heated exchange on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The war of words started when Soulja Boy, aka Big Draco, took to social media to insult Wayans, referring to the actor's "sellout" status and lack of comedy skills.

Originally, the rapper said, "Marlon Wayans you a btch and u not funny. Shut up ngga keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d*cks." Soulja Boy gave no proper context to his assault with these comments, leaving fans confused.

Wayans quickly clapped back in kind with the rapper's biting tone. As for Wayans, in his posts, he responded: "Says the coon that jumped over the moon." It was followed by the serious allegation, "You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a** down on some uncle lap and sh*t."

No one knows what started the fight. However, according to Express Tribune, it could be related to Wayan's recent comments about Soulja Boy's Slush God performance at a Crypto Ball tribute to Donald Trump's inauguration.

On 101.1 The Wiz, Wayans called Soulja Boy's career "over" before adding that Soulja Boy might not have known the event was connected to Trump.

Another potential flashpoint, the outlet said, might be Wayan's defense of compatriot and fellow rapper Drake after Kendrick Lamar's performance during the Super Bowl and the ongoing debate surrounding its meaning.

Soulja has no sympathy for Drake and has criticized the Canadian rapper in past social media posts.

On the month he just dropped his new album, Soulja Boy seems to be more interested in doing internet beef. His more recent targets include Wayans and Bhad Bhabie, who he's threatened with legal action — not to mention his continued problems with Blueface.