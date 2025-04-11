Kanye West Apologizes to Jay-Z But Follows Up With Shocking Beyoncé Question

Kanye West is once again making headlines, this time for a confusing series of social media posts involving longtime collaborator and friend-turned-foe, Jay-Z.

On Thursday, West, 47, issued a public apology to the rap mogul on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I'm sorry Jay Z. I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s–t none of these rap n—as had my back."

The apology appeared to reference a previous post in which West made unkind remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's young twins.

Although he had initially removed that post, West admitted he did so out of fear that his X account would be suspended—not because he regretted the message itself.

But just under an hour after his apology, West returned with a new tweet that quickly unraveled any goodwill he may have earned.

"Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p—y I mean like at least a couple times," he posted, leaving many followers confused and angry, PageSix said.

One person replied, "U jus said sorry to him lmaoooo," while another wrote, "You just apologized for the previous stunts, don't pull a new one!!"

Ye apologized to Jay Z for his disrespectful tweets, saying it was just “a moment” while still trying to justify the chaos. “I’m sorry, but you know I keep it real!” Classic Ye—mixing love and drama like it’s a new album drop! 🎤💔#YeApology #JayZ #HipHopDrama #KeepingItReal… pic.twitter.com/s7tT8kpG0p — yaheed (@streetbangtv) April 10, 2025

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Consider Legal Action After West's Remarks

West's string of controversial posts began weeks ago, when he questioned the intelligence of Jay-Z and Beyoncé's 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. His remarks reportedly upset the couple, who are said to be considering legal action in response.

According to DailyMail, a source close to the family stated they found West's language "vulgar and offensive" and emphasized that "kids are off-limits."

West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also reportedly disturbed by the situation. According to an insider, "Kim has had enough and she's done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication."

The source added that Kardashian found the tweet "shocking and offensive," especially given it targeted children.

Despite repeated backlash, West has defended his right to speak freely, telling DJ Akademiks in a recent interview that he would rather "give up [his] life" than lose his "freedom to talk."

West and Jay-Z once shared a close bond, famously collaborating on their 2011 album Watch the Throne. However, their relationship has since fractured, and moments like this only seem to deepen the divide.