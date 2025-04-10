Bhad Bhabie Defends Kanye West Amid Rapper's Controversial Comments: 'I Do The Same S**t'

Bhad Bhabie is defending Kanye West and his "unapologetic" behavior after West's recent scandals on X.

In Bhad Bhabie's own post to X, she shared that likes West because he does what he wants to do without any regrets, an attitude that she drew comparisons with her own.

"I like ye, cause he unapologetic an do what the f*c he want w no regards or regrets. An I do the same s**t," Bhad Bhabie wrote on X.

"Ye for president!" Bhad Bhabie added in another X post.

Ye for president ! — Bhad Bhabie (@BhadBhabie) April 10, 2025

Bhad Bhabie's defense of West comes after the "Gold Digger" rapper's various controversial posts on X. In one of the posts, West called Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids "ret*rded."

West also shared his thoughts on the ongoing drama with Diddy, alleging that Cassie, Diddy's ex, extorted Diddy for $30 million over a tell-all book.

"CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME," West wrote on X.

Other remarks that West made on the social media platform include him declaring that he is a Nazi as well as him expressing love for Hitler.

West and Bhad Bhabie have been tied together over the last couple of months as West debunked rumors that he was involved in the ongoing drama between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

Bhad Bhabie released a diss track toward Barker called "Ms. Whitman," that contained a sample of West's song "Carnival." West would go on to reveal that he cleared the sample because he clears all sample requests but had no actual involvement with the making of the song.