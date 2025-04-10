Kanye West Revisits Taylor Swift Controversy, Ties It to Super Bowl Snub

Kanye West is back in the headlines after tying his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift to his absence from the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the 47-year-old rapper listed Swift among the reasons he believes he has never been invited to perform at the NFL's biggest annual event.

"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments," Kanye wrote. "George Bush don't care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat." His post quickly circulated across social media before being taken down, Mirror said.

The comments refer to controversial events in Kanye's past, including his interruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

At that moment, Swift, then 20, was accepting an award when Kanye grabbed the mic to declare Beyoncé more deserving. That viral moment sparked a years-long public conflict between the two artists.

Taylor Swift Says She Wants Out of Kanye West's Narrative

While the two appeared to reconcile in later years, the release of Kanye's 2016 song "Famous" reignited the feud.

According to ENews, the track included the lyric, "I made that b---h famous," which Kanye claimed Swift had approved. Swift later denied giving consent for that specific line.

"I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," she stated on Instagram, expressing her frustration over being continuously pulled into public drama.

Kanye further reflected on his position in the music world in the same post, saying, "How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time." He also referenced the backlash from his political views and controversial public statements.

This year, the Super Bowl Halftime Show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar, while Taylor Swift was seen in the crowd supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Despite not performing, Kanye did make an appearance during the broadcast with a Yeezy ad. The ad, which aired for 30 seconds, directed viewers to a website where the only item available was a shirt featuring a black swastika, adding more fuel to ongoing concerns about his recent behavior.

Although Kanye suggested his past actions have kept him from the Halftime Show, he didn't directly address Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation has led the show's production since 2019.