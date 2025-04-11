Justin Bieber Tells Fans Not to 'Waste Ur Money' on Drew House Brand Following Recent Paparazzi Incident

Justin Bieber has taken a step back from his involvement in the Drew House fashion brand.

The singer revealed the news in a since-deleted post to his Instagram account on April 10. Bieber revealed that the brand "doesn't represent me or my family or life."

"I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House," the singer shared.

Justin Bieber parts ways with his streetwear brand Drew House:



“If you’re rocking with me the human JB don’t waste ur money.” pic.twitter.com/xlyU3PTbCk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 10, 2025

Bieber launched the streetwear brand in 2019 alongside former stylist Ryan Good.

The singer's announcement that he was stepping away from the brand comes shortly after he was caught on camera lashing out on paparazzi while outside of a coffee shop.

"Good morning," a paparazzi told Bieber.

"No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?" the singer hit back.

Bieber went on to slam the paparazzi and claim that they just wanted to get money.

"Money, money, money, money, money," Bieber says in the clip, making a gesture with his fingers.

"Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," the singer went on to tell the paparazzi.

"You don't care about people. Only money. ... You don't care about human beings," Bieber doubled down.

recent video shows Justin Bieber crashing out on paparazzi pic.twitter.com/Q3BJ4ny1kd — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 9, 2025

Bieber's behavior over the last year has raised concerns over his mental health and sobriety. In March, the singer admitted to feeling "unworthy" and "like a fraud," while also admitting how selfish he can be.

"When people told me I deserve this, it felt so guilty like damn if they only knew how I think I deserve nothing, how judgmental I am, how selfish I actually am, they wouldn't say that," Bieber said in an Instagram post.

Recently, Bieber has been spotted near Coachella with his wife Hailey Bieber.