Justin Bieber's Cryptic Post Raises Questions About His Mental Health: 'Drowning and Unsafe to Acknowledge It'

Justin Bieber captioned a recent Instagram post where he opened up in-depth about his mental health struggles, saying he is "drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it."

The "Baby" singer admitted, "I was always told when I was a kid to not hate. But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had to."

Bieber's posts often provide emotional breadcrumbs, giving the impression that the singer is struggling with major personal issues and attempting to heal in private.

The post says he feels "unworthy" and "like a fraud."

On March 13, the former YouTube sensation posted, "People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud."

"When people told me I deserve this, it felt so guilty like damn if they only knew how I think I deserve nothing, how judgmental I am, how selfish I actually am, they wouldn't say that," the dad-of-one added.

Bieber's raw confession resonated with fans, who quickly flooded social media with messages of support and understanding.

According to one social media user who commented on the above Instagram post, "I hope the biebers get a house in the middle of nowhere and disappear from Hollywood living a happily ever after."

Another said, "Oh man this hit right where it should. I understand my boy so bad now .. I hope you'll feel the right ways, I hope we teleport to a new world."

A third wrote, "Bless his heart. Prayers for this man. I feel so hurt knowing that he's went through this trauma."

With speculation only burgeoning over his mental health and his marriage to Hailey Bieber, it is claimed the couple have been on the hunt for palatial pads in Europe to avoid the spotlight in America. The couple is reportedly considering villas in Spain, Greece, and France, as reported by The US Sun.

A source said, "They want the simple life again, the rest of the world, a slower pace of life, to reconnect in peace."

Transformative Year

It comes after the singer's gaunt and disheveled appearance in recent photos prompted speculation of drug use, which his representatives have denied.

A rep for Bieber denies speculation circulating recently about the disheveled-looking singer stemming from false rumors about drug use. They told TMZ, "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true." The rep further emphasized that Bieber is "in one of the best places in his life."

The 30-year-old pop star dedicates his life to his new son, Jack, and his wife, Hailey. His rep said in a statement, "He is actively parenting his newborn son and focusing on making new music."

They said Bieber has had a very "transformative year" and has ended a number of personal, close friendships and business relationships that were no longer useful to him. The rep blasted the persistent gossip as "exhausting and pitiful," adding that people are " committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."