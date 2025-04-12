Harry Styles Prepared to Step Up for Taylor Swift After Kanye West's Viral Rant

Kanye West's latest outburst targeting longtime rival Taylor Swift has reportedly crossed the line, wherein he said Swift had been involved with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles. Both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles are allegedly ready to step up and deny the rumors.

Allegedly, the Grammy-winning singer is said to have filed a cease and desist order against West after he launched into yet another viral rant. Meanwhile, sources close to Harry Styles were quick to deny the rumors, with one source telling Radar Online that the singer is "angered" by West's outrageous comments.

The insider further explained that while Styles hasn't been in contact with Swift for years, he is willing to confirm the allegations are false if asked.

The source continued, "He finds Ye's words so disrespectful. To bring Harry into this was uncalled for. This never happened and Harry will lend his support however needed."

A source close to Bieber reportedly said these claims are "100 percent untrue" as well.

The 47-year-old rapper took to X late on April 9, unleashing an hours-long tirade in which he made disturbing comments, including references to past rape allegations and a desire to film explicit content with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, before eventually setting his sights on Swift once again.

In his unfiltered rant, Kanye West made a shocking remark, expressing anger over not having had a relationship with Taylor Swift. He went on to allege that Swift had been involved with both Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, claiming they had been intimate with her "from both sides" and criticized them for not including him—framing it as an example of what he called "racism."

West concluded the post with an emphatic, all-caps declaration, insisting that his statements were "one thousand percent true."

Kanye West said that Justin Bieber and Harry Styles ran a train on Taylor Swift



'On everything this tweet 1000% true'😭 pic.twitter.com/2oggo6PZtn — sea✰ (@destroynectar) April 10, 2025

The offensive tweets came just days after Kanye West reignited his feud with Taylor Swift, claiming that she is the reason he has never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. He also responded to the backlash he's faced in recent weeks, addressing controversies such as his all-black KKK-inspired outfit, his wife Bianca Censori's revealing Grammys ensemble, and various previous rants.

Although the tweets were swiftly deleted, the damage appears to have been done, with Taylor Swift finally deciding to take legal action.

An insider shared with Daily Mail that "this time he has crossed the line. His statements are not only false, but also defamatory."

The source continued: "This isn't just (West) gossiping. This is (West) sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career."

The insider also mentioned that Swift feels she has "no other option" but to take legal action by issuing the cease and desist, which may be a precursor to a larger defamation lawsuit. Meanwhile, Swift's alleged former partners are also speaking out against Kanye West.