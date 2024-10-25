Addison Rae Being Hailed a 'Musical Genius' for New Single 'Aquamarine'

From TikTok dancer to pop star, Addison Rae has defied the odds by seamlessly breaking into the mainstream. With her latest single "Aquamarine" and its accompanying music video going viral, many are proclaiming Rae to be pop's next reigning songstress.

2024 has been a breakout year for the 24-year-old. She was featured on the historical dance album Brat and earned her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Diet Pepsi," which she performed live alongside Troye Sivan and Charli XCX during their Sweat Tour stop in New York.

Rae has also earned props from superstars like Ariana Grande, who shared "Aquamarine" on her Instagram story, and Charli XCX, who noted Rae to be a "musical genius."

Ariana Grande obsesses over Addison Rae’s new single “Aquamarine” on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GrOXsx46ew — ☀️ (@AG7Source) October 25, 2024

The Louisiana native first found fame online, amassing over 88 million followers and becoming the fifth most-followed individual on the platform. She soon wanted to pivot creatively and signed a publishing deal with Sandlot Records in 2021. "Diet Pepsi" was her first major label single, released through Columbia Records in August 2024.

The internet has reacted passionately to "Aquamarine," noting it to be Addison's most impressive track to date. Its visuals has also earned its props, with Rae returning to her dance roots. Some have compared the music efforts to established artists like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga, noting their preference for Rae's bubblegum pop sound.

The way Addison Rae went from being a tiktoker to making some of the best music of the decade……. THIS IS GROWTH pic.twitter.com/VrViAucsNS — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) October 25, 2024

addison rae is the new supreme and y’all just gonna have to deal with it. she’s happening. pic.twitter.com/GRzxQUoPOb — janito (@yassnito) October 24, 2024

the way the new addison rae single kinda is better than gaga's pic.twitter.com/xt8l0o2JTQ — theo 🇵🇸 (@KatysWig) October 25, 2024

i feel like we accidentally entered an alternate timeline where addison rae makes better music than taylor swift pic.twitter.com/MnEZPQJnhW — noah (@bloodlineprint) October 25, 2024

As the new singles gear up to launch Rae's upcoming project, many affirm she may be the pop industry's most lucrative obsession.