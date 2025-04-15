Jennifer Lopez Mocked After Random Bystander Hits Her With a 'Who's That?' In Viral Video

Jennifer Lopez may be a global superstar, but even icons aren't immune to a dose of reality.

The singer and actress found herself in an unexpected moment of anonymity when a passerby failed to recognize her, sparking a wave of online reactions and playful trolling.

In the video posted to X, the passerby stops Lopez because he likes her outfit and asks what she does for a living. Lopez responds that she is a singer.

"A singer?" the passerby questions.

"What's your name?" the man goes on to question.

Lopez responds with her name before the clip then cuts out. However, this moment has caused the singer to be trolled online due to the perceived lack of fame that Lopez has.

"When Mariah said 'I don't know her', she meant the whole d*mn world," a person commented.

"'I'm a singer.' Be so fr," another commented.

"I just know that kept her awake at night," someone else added.

Lopez has gone unrecognized by a member of the public before. The singer and and actress once visited her childhood home with a television crew, however the man who lived in the house had no clue who Lopez was.

"What is your name?" the man asks her.

Lopez responded by giving her name and saying where her room used to be in the house. The man was still unaware of who she was and went on to ask "Who's Jennifer Lopez?"