Katy Perry Taunted Over Blue Origin Flight After Warning the World of Climate Change in Resurfaced Clip: 'Classic Hypocrite'

Katy Perry said she was "feeling the love" following her brief trip to space on Tuesday, but the love was not coming from social media, where her extraterrestrial girls' trip is being condemned as frivolous and hypocritical.

Katy Perry says "I really feel connected to that strong divine feminine" after Blue Origin space flight pic.twitter.com/4vVqv3QqIW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 14, 2025

Perry joined five other women on the roughly 10-minute voyage made possible by Blue Origin, the space exploration company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Despite tweeting "I LOVE YOU" upon her return, Perry is facing backlash online for participating in space tourism, with many framing the venture as a contradiction to her history of climate activism.

In a resurfaced 2017 clip, Perry delivered a public service announcement on the devastating effects of climate change on children around the world. Perry served as a Goodwill Ambassador to UNICEF against "man-made climate change," prompting accusations of hypocrisy after Perry participated in the expensive expedition.

"Flies into space and tells you to just ride a bike..." a German user commented on X. "Classic private jet-flying hypocrite," critiqued another, with one sarcastic commenter adding, "You just have to be able to afford double standards."

Katy Perry kissing the ground and saying we have to save the earth after taking off on a billionaires space ship for a pointless 3 minute trip to space is really reflective of the current climate — Carley 🤖 (snob) (@carleypero) April 14, 2025

"I actually think rich people getting to go to space just because they're rich is incredibly fucking evil," read another criticism.

"Katy Perry generated more CO2 in 10 minutes than a billion people on earth would in their entire lives," wrote one user, referencing data that says an 11-minute space flight emits an exorbitant 83 tons of carbon.

Today Katy Perry burned more emissions than Taylor Swift did during the entire Eras Tour 🙃🙃🙃🙃 Taylor brought millions of dollars to local economies and the space trip contributed nothing to society.... Just a trip funded by a billionaire.... — Exposing 😈 (@ExposingTrolls6) April 14, 2025

However, Blue Origin's Blue Shepard Rocket uses water vapor, an innovation that skirts CO2 emission entirely, Space.com reported. While atmospheric damage isn't entirely eliminated, the lack of CO2 and brevity of the flight time amounts to far less catastrophic environmental impact than another pleasure cruise to the stars might.

there is no place like home 🌎♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2025

While the negligible climate impact of the flight itself may undermine some of the criticism regarding Perry's environmental activism, many found her support of Jeff Bezos—who is often criticized for Amazon's labor practices and environmental impact—to be problematic.

Crazy how Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez going to "space" for 10 minutes is supposed to "inspire women", but the women who already worked at NASA are *checks notes* getting fired and getting their bios removed from the site — 🌊Rhonda ~ (@SilverARTicfox) April 14, 2025

Others took issue with her participation in elective space travel on the premise that it diverts attention and resources away from pressing concerns faced by the earthbound.

Perry has not yet responded to the backlash, but fans and critics are likely to hear more from the entertainer, who used her time in space to reveal the set list for her new tour.