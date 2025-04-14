Katy Perry Opted out of Singing Her Own Songs in Space for This Reason

Despite having a catalogue of chart-topping hits that explore themes of soaring into the skies, Katy Perry made a surprising decision to keep those celestial anthems grounded - and her reason for doing so has been revealed.

After returning from space, Perry shared what song she decided to sing in space, revealing that she chose the Louis Armstrong classic "What a Wonderful World."

"I've covered that song in the past. Obviously my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I'd one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space," Perry said, according to Variety.

The singer revealed that she chose the song over some of her otherworldly anthems such as "E.T." and "Firework" because the moment was not about her or her music.

"It's not about me. It's not about singing my songs. It's about a collective energy and making space for future women. It's about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth," Perry added.

The singer was launched into space at 9:30 a.m. ET on April 14 alongside Gayle King, Lauren Sánchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn as part of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket. The flight that carried the crew lasted 10 minutes and traveled into the atmosphere from its launch point in Texas. After exiting the capsule, Perry knelt and kissed the ground.

"I think this experience has show me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are," the singer said after the flight.

"I think this experience has show me you never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are..." — Katy Perry talks about her experience flying to space with Blue Origin. pic.twitter.com/brNAV6ajzh — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025

Friends and loved ones of the Blue Origin crew have since spoken out on the launch with King's friend, Oprah Winfrey expressing how proud she was of her friend.