3 Disgusting Things Diddy Had To Suffer Through in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center As He Awaits Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now experiencing a stark contrast to the lavish lifestyle he once led as a music mogul.

Currently behind bars while awaiting trial, Combs is grappling with a number of challenges as he adjusts to life in federal custody, far removed from the designer fashion, private jets, and luxury estates he was once known for.

Microwaved Meals and Junk Food

According to The New York Times, Diddy now survives on microwaved meals like lasagna, snacks such as Cheez-Its and Snickers, and adheres to a strict daily routine.

Shared Everything

Sources inside the facility say Combs has been placed in "4 North," a dormitory-style unit that accommodates approximately 20 inmates. Unlike the Special Housing Unit, which imposes near-total cell confinement, 4 North allows limited movement and access to shared amenities, including televisions, a microwave, and a small fitness area.

Basic Bunk Beds

Former inmate Gene Borrello, in an interview with The New York Times, cited by the Daily Mail, described the unit as relatively lenient compared to other areas of the prison. Still, strict rules remain in place—there is no internet access, and basic bunk beds have replaced the comfort of luxury accommodations.

While some of these do not sound so bad, it's another story altogether for someone who has access to anything and everything in the past.

Combs' attorneys have made three unsuccessful attempts to secure bail for their client, who faces charges that could result in a life sentence if he's convicted.

Combs entered a not guilty plea on Monday in response to two new charges added to the ongoing criminal case against him, which includes racketeering and sex trafficking, and is scheduled for trial next month.

The updated indictment introduces one more count of sex trafficking and another for transporting someone for prostitution, involving a woman referred to by prosecutors as "Victim-2."

The 55-year-old appeared in federal court in New York, denying the new allegations, which could lead to additional prison time if he is found guilty.

According to prosecutors, Combs spent over 20 years abusing, intimidating, and manipulating women and others around him to satisfy his sexual desires, maintain his public image, and hide his actions.

They also claim he used his business network, including employees and resources, to run a criminal operation involved in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.