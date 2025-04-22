Kanye West Faces Potential Tell-All as Bianca Censori Weighs Lucrative Offers

Bianca Censori may be slowly making the wrong kind of headlines for Kanye West.

The 30-year-old Aussie has reportedly been approached with major dollar deals to talk about her romance with the 47-year-old rapper. But Censori is reportedly seriously considering the proposals, despite fears of potential blowback from all sides, according to sources familiar with the situation.

According to one insider who spoke to Radar Online, "Make no mistake, Bianca had stars in her eyes when she first met Kanye."

"He promised her the world, that he would take her career to the top, make all her dreams come true — and for a time, it seemed like it was happening."

"But then Kanye completely self-destructed and brought her down along with him, dragging her reputation through the mud and making her an accomplice in his twisted cries for attention," the source added.

Since their low-key wedding ceremony, Censori's romance with West has been under near-constant scrutiny. Whether donning outrageous outfits, where West allegedly made Censori take off a fur coat on the Grammysred carpet and leave her in a sheer outfit, or if it was the pair's wild public antics— the couple was certainly controversial.

Insiders say Censori reportedly decided enough was enough over West's recent slew of incendiary remarks — including public praise of Adolf Hitler. According to reports, she soon made up her mind to walk out.

But Censori, behind the scenes, is reportedly disturbed by the downfall of her association and its impact on her career over the coming years.

"She's a very smart person with so much more to offer than being Kanye's sex toy — but now it's unclear if she'll ever get a chance to shine," a source claimed.

"She's distraught and feeling like the whole world is judging her. Sure, she'll get some money, but Kanye won't make it easy. He'll fight her tooth and nail on every dime," the insider added. "It's no wonder she's freaking out."

New pics of Kanye and Bianca together in Spain. pic.twitter.com/BIzq4KCfEF — kikiboyyyyyyy (@kikiboyyyy1) April 20, 2025

Kim Kardashian May Be Watching Closely

Another twist to the story saw West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, on high alert regarding Censori.

"Kim has been waiting for this day," another source said. "She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up."

The source alleged Kardashian has even offered to help Censori break away from West, in exchange for her cooperation in Kardashian's ongoing custody efforts. "Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior," the insider claimed.

Whether or not there's a tell-all to cash in on remains to be seen, but insiders claim Censori's silence might not be golden for much longer.

"She has never felt so alone," one source said. "But she knows if she speaks, she could finally take back control of her story."