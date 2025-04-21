Kanye West Claims He Engaged in a Sexual Relationship with His Cousin While Underage

Kanye West made disturbing allegations while debuting a new song on social media.
Taking to his X account, West has claimed that he and his now-incarcerated male cousin experimented sexually together while they were both underage.
West revealed the news by sharing a new song based on the experience and saying that he had come across adult magazines as a child. West claims that they contained sexual imagery and were found in his mother's closet.
"This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different," West wrote.
Ye then owned up to the sexual acts.
"My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14. Tweet sent," West concluded.
The visuals shared alongside the tweet show a spliced-together set of video games and semi-pornographic images while West sings about the sexual acts he partook in on the chorus.
In 2018, West had previously shouted out his cousin.
"My cousin is locked up for murder and I love him. So he did a bad thing, but I still love him," West told Jimmy Kimmel.
West's latest X revelations come shortly after he posted another controversial tweet in which he revealed that he was "beat" as a child, but did not consider what happened to him to be abuse.
