Ben Affleck Drops Telling Comment About Love After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

After reports of Jennifer Lopez being deeply hurt by her split with husband Ben Affleck, the actor has opened up about love and relationships on a visit to MSNBC's Morning Joe.

During a conversation about his upcoming movie "The Accountant 2," the Oscar-winning actor discussed the dynamics of love, especially in light of his character's relationship with Jon Bernthal's character in the sequel, according to Daily Mail UK.

"The people you love the most drive you the most crazy," Affleck said, offering insight into how his character, a complex figure, interacts with Jon Bernthal's character in the film.

The two play brothers, and Affleck explained that the humor of their relationship is grounded in this kind of familial tension.

"The humor is rooted in that relationship," he added, suggesting that the brotherly bond in The Accountant 2 taps into the universal experience of dealing with loved ones who can both challenge and inspire us.

In the same interview, Affleck took a moment to address his public image, particularly the often-discussed photographs of him looking downcast while out and about. The actor reassured fans, clarifying that despite occasional snapshots of him looking glum, he is, in fact, a "happy" person.

This latest interview with ET Online comes just a week after Affleck praised his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez in another public statement, calling her "spectacular" and emphasizing the admiration he continues to have for her.

"She's an enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to," Affleck said, underscoring their mutual respect despite their split.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is embracing a new chapter of her life following her divorce from Ben Affleck, choosing to focus on herself and her career rather than rushing into a new relationship.

"She's focused on work and is not dating," a source tells People magazine exclusively. "She's happy as it is."

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20 — notably the date of what would have been their second wedding anniversary. The pair, who originally ended their first engagement in 2004, famously rekindled their romance in 2021 before tying the knot. Their divorce was finalized on January 6, and they were officially declared single on February 21.

Despite the heartbreak, Lopez is remaining resilient. "Life goes on, and if anyone can move forward and be positive about it, it's Jennifer," the source continues. "She sees everything as a lesson."

According to the insider, Lopez was deeply hurt by their sudden separation and Affleck's reported unwillingness to work through the challenges in their marriage.

"She really wanted it to work out," the source adds.