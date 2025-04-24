Billy Ray Cyrus' Surprising New Relationship Has Liz Hurley's Friends Shaking Their Heads: 'Must Be A Joke or Madness'

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are making headlines with their unexpected new romance — and not all of them are glowing.

The 59-year-old British actress and model cemented the romance with the 63-year-old country star on Easter Sunday, uploading pictures of the pair snuggled up in casual denim at his Nashville abode. The couple may have looked smitten. However, others close to Hurley are not so convinced it's a great idea, say sources.

"She's been waiting a long time for romance. I think she likes the whole cowboy thing," a close friend of Hurley told Page Six, revealing that she flew out to spend Easter with Cyrus at his estate.

But others — including Elton John, who has been friends with the star for decades — were less than impressed.

"Liz's friends think it must be a joke or madness, but they aren't saying it to her," one insider said. "Elton may not understand this relationship, and is a bit bemused by it. But for all his faults, Elton is really loyal to Liz."

John is famously close to Hurley and was there for her during a pivotal moment in her life, offering his home as a recovery space following the birth of her son, Damian. He's also the teen's godfather.

The pair met on the set of the 2022 holiday movie "Christmas in Paradise." However, Hurley previously had stated that she took the role because it offered her "the opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I've long been a fan of," MovieWeb reported after critics poorly received the show.

Romance or Red Flag?

Although some fans were blindsided, some of Hurley's friends say that the relationship is the real deal.

"This is not a hoax. Liz is not a hoaxy person; she's very sincere, very bright and I think she likes him," a friend told Page Six. "Just look at the photo of them together — she looks happy! People are so quick to be mean."

The worry, however, is not just that of disapproving friends. Cyrus has had a tumultuous relationship with several of his kids over the last few years.