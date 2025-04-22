Billy Ray Cyrus and Liz Hurley's Love Story Reportedly Began With a Heartfelt Call for Help

Billy Ray Cyrus and Liz Hurley shocked fans on Easter Sunday by announcing their relationship. However, their relationship reportedly started quietly in 2022, following a phone call at one of the lowest points in Cyrus' life.

The 63-year-old country crooner, who divorced his wife, Firerose, an Australian singer, in 2024, turned to Hurley, 59, for comfort after his failed brief third marriage.

"There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended," a source told The UK Sun. "He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around."

Cyrus and Hurley first crossed paths on the set of their 2022 holiday film "Christmas in Paradise." The country music artist was still married to Tish Cyrus at the time, and Hurley was newly single with a string of high-profile romances behind her, from actor Hugh Grant to cricketer Shane Warne.

The actor-model has been pushing him ever since they started dating after Cyrus' highly publicized separation from Miley Cyrus, to be in contact with his children, including pop singer Miley Cyrus and singer Noah Cyrus.

"Liz has been encouraging [Billy Ray] to mend his fractured relationship with his daughter Miley, as well as his other children," the insider said. "Her closeness with Damian is inspiring."

Hurley famously shares a close relationship with her 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley. Mother and child seem like an understatement as the pair has often described their relationship as being more like "siblings."

Complicated Divorce History

Cyrus and Firerose married in October 2023 but announced their divorce just seven months later. TMZ reported that the singer filed for divorce in early June 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."

Almost immediately, the divorce process turned ugly, with both accusing the other of abuse and control. Cyrus accused Firerose of being a gold digger and making allegations of physical and verbal abuse in legal documents. Firerose hit back with accusations of verbal and mental abuse and drug use.

Despite the public fallout, sources say Firerose walked away from the marriage without asking for anything in return.

"She settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation," an insider told Daily Mail.

In the months that followed, Cyrus reportedly became increasingly withdrawn.

"Since [their divorce], Billy has shut a lot of people out because he really trusts no one," a source said.

Lingering Suspicions

According to the Daily Mail. In fact, Tish Cyrus believed that her then-husband was getting close with Hurley well before their divorce was settled in 2022, according to Page Six.

"Billy Ray met Elizabeth in 2022 on the set of their Christmas film, which they both starred in," a source claimed. "Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it."

"They got very close on the set and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions."