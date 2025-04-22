Miley Cyrus Blindsided by Billy Ray and Elizabeth Hurley's Romance Just Weeks Before Comeback Album

Miley Cyrus made a public appearance in Manhattan on Monday, hours after reports surfaced that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had gone Instagram official with actress Elizabeth Hurley. This relationship, insiders say, blindsided the singer just as she gears up to release her ninth studio album, "Something Beautiful."

A 32-year-old Cyrus seemed in high spirits as she arrived at the Greenwich Village venue Electric Lady Studios, where she was pictured while meeting fans and signing autographs. The "Flowers" singer remained seemingly unbothered in a fuzzy black tank, baggy denim, and open-toe slides, but there is reportedly "tension" beneath it all.

As for Miley, she had "no idea, of course," that the couple's Easter announcement came as no surprise, a source explained to New Idea.

"She stays away from her dad as much as possible. She won't be happy about this. She's about to launch an album and a movie and this is going to overshadow it all!"

Billy Ray, 63, and Hurley, 59, took the couple plunge on Instagram over the Easter weekend in a Western-themed social media snap. The post wasn't specifically an announcement, but did include the caption "Happy Easter," and her son Damian appeared to offer his spin, commenting with a heart emoji and applause emojis.

Miley has had an on-and-off rocky relationship with her father since her contentious separation from Australian singer Firerose in 2024, with the new relationship seemingly shocking the former Disney Channel actress. On the other hand, the split that unfolded in court papers as well as the media featured charges of emotional mistreatment from both Billy Ray and Firerose.

"[Firerose] settled for nothing just to be done with him and get away from the situation," a source told Daily Mail.

Billy Ray has five children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, including 31-year-old Miley, 25-year-old Noah, 36-year-old Trace, 30-year-old Braison, and 37-year-old Brandi; he has a 32-year-old son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. Miley's current distance from her father became especially apparent during her Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year, when she did not mention him after winning Best Pop Solo Performance for "Flowers."

Cyrus Focused on Comeback, Despite Family Distraction

The new album "Something Beautiful" arrives on May 30, and a corresponding visual film will be released in June. While Miley aims to concentrate on music, insiders say she's freaking out that the press storm surrounding dad's new squeeze might overshadow her long-in-coming revival.

Billy Ray complimented Miley and her sister Noah on social media last month after they each dropped new projects. He shared a photo of the two on Instagram side by side.

"Holy s**t. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one! You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad, who with in less than one [week's] time, has had his a kicked and his mind blown by not one ...but two of his own daughters."

The post seemed genuine, however, a source told Daily Mail Miley said she thought it was disingenuous.

"It feels like Billy is making this all about him while Miley has made it quite clear she wants to focus on her music and not have their family drama be part of the conversation," the insider said.