Justin Bieber Brags About Relationship with Wife Hailey: 'Would Be Hard Not to Be Jealous'

Justin Bieber has spoken out amid growing speculation surrounding his personal life, addressing concerns about his appearance and rumors of trouble in his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old Canadian pop star recently sparked concern among fans after several disheveled public appearances.

Adding fuel to the fire were online rumors suggesting a rift between him and his wife, 28-year-old model Hailey Bieber, with whom he shares an eight-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the "Sorry" singer pushed back against the online commentary, sharing a candid reflection on forgiveness and personal growth.

"They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me," Bieber wrote. "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too."

He continued, "My instinct is to be like, 'Damn, I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet,' but there's other s**t I do I'm not proud of."

Justin Bieber Says Marriage Is Solid as Ever

Bieber also aimed to dispel the speculation about his relationship, asserting that he and Hailey, who wed in 2018, remain as solid as ever.

"Honestly, if I was you, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy," he wrote. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it."

He concluded with a confident note: "I don't blame 'em. Hailey and I are like the Joneses that are impossible to keep up with."

Recently, Bieber drew public concern following viral footage of the singer smoking near his younger brother during a recent Coachella appearance.

The incident, coupled with an in-depth Hollywood Reporter feature detailing behind-the-scenes struggles, has fueled speculation about the state of his personal life, particularly his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

According to People, sources close to the couple have offered conflicting accounts of what's really going on behind closed doors.

One source described Hailey as emotionally distressed over her husband's recent behavior, saying the situation has deteriorated rapidly and she was not just worried, she's hurt as well. While she remains committed to the relationship, the source says Hailey is prioritizing stability for the sake of their infant son. That said, she reportedly wants to set better boundaries so that Justin's behavior does not affect their child.

The insider added that despite the challenges, Hailey remains devoted and continues to stand by Justin's side, claiming the two have gone and survived more challenges than people realize.

The couple, who have been married since 2018 and recently welcomed their first child, have often faced intense public attention, particularly when people still want Selena Gomez and Justin to be together. Given how Selena has moved on and the Biebers now have a child within their little family, things should be looking up now.