Hailey Bieber Speaks Out About How 'Hard' Everyone Is on Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is speaking out in defense of her husband, Justin Bieber, after weeks of public scrutiny over his recent behavior and social media activity.

Amid growing rumors about the state of their marriage, the model says she's saddened by how harsh the public has been toward him.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Hailey remains supportive of Justin and is not considering a divorce.

"Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue," the source said. "If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell."

According to Pinkvilla, the comments come after videos from the couple's appearance at Coachella showed Justin smoking what appeared to be marijuana while standing next to his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon.

His 16-year-old sister, Jazmyn, was also present at the festival, along with Hailey. The footage stirred up online criticism, with some questioning Justin's behavior around his younger siblings.

A source close to Justin responded to the criticism, pointing out that some of the backlash seems unfair.

They noted that his son Jack isn't even present at these events, and his brother is still a teenager.

According to the insider, those close to Justin are frustrated by how quickly people assume the worst in every situation.

“There’s so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together, like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’, and I’m just here like… it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”



- Hailey Bieber



pic.twitter.com/bCPGPC4uDr — ‏ًً (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) April 18, 2025

Hailey Bieber Breaks Down Over Justin's Recent Behavior

Despite the concern from fans, Justin has been active on Instagram, sharing personal reflections and humorous posts.

Earlier this month, he posted a message about struggling with feelings of unworthiness, writing, "If you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

He also admitted he has "anger issues" but expressed a desire to grow and improve. Hailey, according to those close to her, has remained by his side throughout.

According to an insider who spoke with People, the past few weeks have been emotionally difficult for her.

The source revealed that she has been overwhelmed and distressed by Justin's recent behavior, even breaking down in tears at times.

Hailey's focus has shifted toward creating a stable environment for their 7-month-old son, Jack Blues. She recently posted Easter photos of their baby in a yellow onesie, along with a throwback to last year when she was still pregnant.

Hailey and Justin, who wed in 2018 and held a second ceremony in 2019, have been spotted together multiple times this month, from lunch dates in Los Angeles to dinner outings in West Hollywood.