Jesy Nelson's Pregnancy Unacknowledged by Ex-Little Mix Bandmates: Bad Blood Continues?

Despite Jesy Nelson's joyous pregnancy announcement on Sunday, her former Little Mix bandmates have yet to officially acknowledge the news, raising speculations of continued bad blood between them.

The 33-year-old singer flaunted her growing baby belly in a white bralette while announcing the good news that she and 26-year-old Zion Foster are expecting twins. Nelson playfully confessed to "eating for three," sharing the excitement of being a first-time mom with two baby emojis.

However, according to the DailyMail, her former bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been notably silent amidst a slew of congratulations from celebrities, including her "Love Island" ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

To recall, back in December 2020, Nelson left Little Mix.

Ironically, in 2021, she also neglected to publicly congratulate Pinnock and Edwards on their pregnancy announcements, which came just days apart.

Pinnock has twin girls with husband Andre Grey, and Edwards is now a proud mother to son Axel, whom she shares with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Nelson first shot to fame with Pinnock, Edwards, and Thirlwall when they were put together as a band during the 8th cycle of X-Factor UK.

They successfully became the first-ever girl group to win and rose to global prominence after releasing smash hits "Shout Out To My Ex," "Wings," "Black Magic," "Woman Like Me," and more.

To the shock of their fans, Nelson declared she was leaving the band before their tenth anniversary.