Justin Bieber's Former Protegee Madison Beer Details Troubling Treatment As Teen Star

Madison Beer is shedding light on the harsh realities she faced after rising to fame as a young teen under the guidance of Justin Bieber's team.

Beer, now 26, was discovered at just 13 years old after posting singing videos on YouTube. Her talent caught the attention of Bieber, who helped her sign with Island Records through his then-manager, Scooter Braun.

But by age 16, Beer said she was dropped by her manager, lawyer, and label — all within a single day.

In a recent interview, Beer revealed the troubling reason behind her dismissal. "There was a conversation around me when I was 14," she said.

"Grown men were talking about how I was 'too sexy' and how they would have to wait. This was a real conversation."

Beer claimed her team didn't know how to market her image because of her age.

An industry insider responded to Beer's claims, stating that Bieber and Braun cut ties with her because they were uncomfortable with how her team wanted to portray her.

"It became very clear how her team wanted to promote Madison in an overtly sexual manner," the source told DailyMail.com. "That went against everything Justin and his management were about."

Madison Beer Reveals Mental Health Struggles After Sudden Industry Exit

According to Tribune, Beer has said the sudden loss of her entire support system left her devastated. "Everything in my life went away within 12 hours," she shared. "My whole family had moved to L.A. I had no friends. I felt like I was just a dollar sign."

The singer also opened up about the lasting impact on her mental health. She said the aftermath pushed her into depression and that by age 19, she was suicidal.

"I couldn't do it anymore," she admitted in an interview with ELLE. "I was angry. I felt like people who promised to care about me just disappeared."

Diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and OCD in recent years, Beer said the early trauma shaped her deeply. "I look at everyone with more empathy now," she explained. "Maybe it's not always a good thing, but I love that part of me."

Though she faced years of struggle, Beer says she's proud of how far she's come. "If my younger self met me now, she'd say, 'You're the coolest girl on Earth.'"