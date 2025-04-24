Miley Cyrus' Mom Seen for First Time Since Billy Ray's Rumored Romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Tish Cyrus has been seen in public for the first time since news broke of her ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus' rumored relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The sighting took place Tuesday in Woodland Hills, California, where the 57-year-old appeared to be filming a project with two other women.

Holding a small microphone, Tish engaged in conversation with one of the women as another captured the moment on camera.

The group entered a nearby home, where they reportedly filmed for about four hours before stepping outside to record another segment.

According to DailyMail, Tish, dressed casually in a graphic sweater reading "Asphalt Animal," looked calm and cheerful during the outing, even pausing to show her tattoos to a friend.

This appearance comes days after Elizabeth Hurley posted a picture of Billy Ray kissing her on the cheek while wearing bunny ears, sparking rumors of a new romance.

The "Bedazzled" actress shared the Easter-themed image with the caption, "Happy Easter," which quickly gained attention. Her son, Damian Hurley, appeared to show support with a heart emoji and party icon in the comments.

Tish Cyrus Suspected Billy Ray's Affair With Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray, 63, and Hurley, 59, met in 2022 on the set of "Christmas in Paradise." A source close to Tish revealed that she had long suspected the two were romantically involved while she and Billy Ray were still married, Meaww said.

At the time, he denied the claims. "Tish had her thoughts and suspicions," the source said. "Seeing them together now is like a slap in the face—it confirms what she feared back then."

Tish and Billy Ray ended their 28-year marriage in 2022. Since the split, Tish has married "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray briefly married singer Firerose in 2023 before divorcing in 2024.

Amid the buzz about Billy Ray's new relationship, Tish has been focused on her family. She recently opened up on her podcast "Sorry We're Cyrus" about reconnecting with her daughter Noah after a long-standing feud.

Tish said their relationship improved once Noah moved closer, allowing them to go on walks and enjoy simple moments—like finding their favorite ice cream truck.