Inside Beyoncé's Last-Minute Push to Save 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Launch Amid Ticket Sales Slump

Beyoncé kicked off her "Cowboy Carter" tour at SoFi Stadium on April 28.

However, thousands of seats remained unsold on its first day as the global superstar is launching her latest stadium run.

Spanning 32 dates across North America and Europe, the tour wraps on July 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. And despite the accolades her country record "Cowboy Carter" has received — the LP snagged Album of the Year and Best Country Album honors at the 2025 Grammys — demand for the launch show is not exactly sizzling.

Ticketmaster seat maps showed more than three thousand empty seats available as of Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. A lot of the unsold inventory cases look to be resales, not actual direct sales.

Daily Mail is told by a source close to the situation that higher resale prices are to blame in part. The insider added, "They're expecting more of her fans to buy tickets today and in the coming days if resale gets cheaper," the insider said. "Ticket prices could be slashed the evening of some dates to fill the seats if they are noticeably empty."

Tickets reportedly dropped as low as $20–$37 in some sections, a steep discount from their original prices that soared into the hundreds and thousands.

Fans also claimed their floor tickets were moved because of an "obstructed view" at SoFi Stadium. Whether those seating adjustments had anything to do with production or leftover stock is another matter.

Beyoncé hasn't addressed the issue directly, but a source claims she and Jay-Z are monitoring the situation closely and are "hopeful."

"WELCOME *BACK* TO THE RENAISSANCE Y'ALL" THIS BASICALLY CONFIRMS COWBOY CARTER IS THE PAST & RENNY IS THE FUTURE FCKING GAGGGGGG😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GE7KqndNMa — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 29, 2025

Diddy Connection Sparks Concern in Beyoncé's Circle

Although reports publicly circulate about resale pricing and production problems, some in Beyoncé's camp think that outside issues are playing a role in the ticket sales downfall, tactics that include her and Jay-Z's former ties to controversial music mogul Sean 'Diddy" Combs.

A sexual assault lawsuit filed in December 2024 alleged that a woman had been assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy in 2000. In February, the case was tossed, and Jay-Z called the dismissal a "victory." However, Diddy is being held in Brooklyn while he awaits a May 5 trial for sex trafficking and racketeering crimes.

An insider told Daily Mail, "Beyoncé isn't worried about her fans not supporting her. But some close to her are concerned about how casual listeners may have responded to the association with Diddy."

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z see him as a thing of the past," the source added. "So it is irritating to some extent that being associated with him may have affected her ticket sales."

Live Nation, the tour's promoter, told Billboard that despite speculation, the "Cowboy Carter" tour is 94% sold out across all dates.