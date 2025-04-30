Jennifer Lopez’s Producing Partner Drops Bombshell About Marilyn Monroe’s Death

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, producer and long-time collaborator of Jennifer Lopez, is stirring up Hollywood's dark past with a bombshell claim about Marilyn Monroe's death in her debut novel, "Climbing in Heels."

In a recent interview with People, Goldsmith-Thomas shared a chilling story from her early days working at the William Morris Agency in the 1980s.

The account centers around a mysterious man who, during a visit to the agency, dropped a shocking comment about Monroe's tragic death in 1962.

"He said to no one in particular, 'They killed Marilyn,'" Goldsmith-Thomas recalled. When she questioned the man, he continued, revealing disturbing details: "'I didn't want it to happen. I really liked the kid. She called me Uncle Milty. But she was just getting out of control... so they killed her.'"

According to DailyMail, Goldsmith-Thomas later learned the man was Milt Ebbins, a former manager of Hollywood figures like Peter Lawford, who was closely connected to Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and the Kennedy family.

His name was once known across Hollywood, and he was a key figure in keeping the industry's deepest secrets.

While Goldsmith-Thomas's book "Climbing in Heels" is a work of fiction, much of it reflects her real-life experiences in the male-dominated world of Hollywood.

The book reveals the toxic culture of the entertainment industry during the 1980s, offering disturbing glimpses into the abuse of power and the exploitation of women.

Jennifer Lopez at Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ ‘Climbing In Heels’ book event in LA. pic.twitter.com/zRG5Z3aBcE — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) April 30, 2025

Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas Reveals Abuse and Sexism in 1980s Hollywood

One of the most shocking revelations involves a male assistant who was "rewarded" by listening to his boss having sex with actresses auditioning for roles.

Another chilling story recalls her close encounter with Bill Cosby, who once invited Goldsmith-Thomas to meet him privately at his hotel—a meeting she avoided after receiving a warning from a colleague, Euro Weekly said.

Goldsmith-Thomas also describes the rampant sexism and harassment, saying that secretaries in the agency were expected to send cocaine across the country using the so-called "New York pouch."

In addition, male colleagues often made crude requests for sexual favors, with comments like, "You don't ask, you don't get."

Despite these challenges, Goldsmith-Thomas persevered, eventually rising to the top of the industry as a successful producer.

She worked on projects like "Hustlers" and the upcoming "Kiss of the Spider Woman" with Jennifer Lopez, who encouraged her to write the book. Lopez praised her friend, describing her as an extraordinary partner who helped shape their projects into success.

Now, "Climbing in Heels" is set to be adapted into a TV series by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, offering viewers a deeper look into Hollywood's untold stories.

Goldsmith-Thomas's book is set to release on April 29, 2025, giving fans a rare glimpse behind the curtain of Hollywood's darkest secrets.