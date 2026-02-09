Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show as 'Absolutely Terrible'

President Donald Trump harshly criticized Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime performance, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER" in a social media post on Sunday, February 8.

Trump described the show as a "slap in the face" to the country and said it offered "nothing inspirational" to viewers.

According to ABC News, in his post, Trump claimed, "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the USA, and all over the World."

The president's comments came shortly after Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar, delivered a high-energy, culturally rich halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The performance featured a blend of reggaeton, Latin trap, and Caribbean rhythms, highlighting aspects of Puerto Rican culture with sets resembling sugarcane fields, a piragua shaved ice stand, and a market named "La Marqueta."

Fans Praise Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also made a motivational statement during the show, saying in Spanish, "It's because I never, never stopped believing in myself, and you too, you too should believe in yourself."

His setlist included hits like "Monaco," "Yo Perreo Sola," and "Tití Me Preguntó," and featured surprise appearances from Lady Gaga, performing a salsa-inspired rendition of "Die With a Smile," and Ricky Martin, who sang "Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii."

Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and other celebrities also joined the celebration of Puerto Rican culture.

The halftime show, sponsored by Apple Music and curated by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, has been noted for its focus on multicultural and global entertainment.

Despite Trump's criticism, the show received largely positive reactions from fans, with clips trending on TikTok, X, and Instagram throughout the evening, Billboard reported.

Some critics argued that the performance strayed from what they consider traditional Super Bowl entertainment, while supporters praised it for celebrating cultural diversity.

Bad Bunny has yet to publicly respond to the president's comments.