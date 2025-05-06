Kanye West Named As Potential Witness in Diddy's Sex Trafficking Trial

Kanye West was brought into the sensational trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, even though the rapper isn't charged in the case, as jury selection got underway.

Per the Daily Mail, the potential jurors were being questioned in a Manhattan federal courtroom when one juror, a scientist in his 40s, said he had recognized West's name on a list of people associated with the case.

Although the juror was familiar with West, the scientist told the court that he would not let any preconceived notions affect his judgment of the case.

The "Donda" rapper was among several celebrities whose names came up in the jury selection process. The list of potential witnesses jurors eyed in the courtroom today was lengthy and studded with some big names, leading Judge Arun Subramanian to joke that it looked like "an appendix from 'Lord of the Rings.'"

Celebrities like actor Michael B. Jordan, comedian Mike Myers, Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams, actress Lauren London, who was in a relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle, and rapper Kid Cudi were also on the list. Although the links between these stars and the case are unknown, the names only added to the sensationalism of the trial.

The trial surrounding Diddy is a significant legal event that spans allegations from as far back as 2004 and stretches across multiple states. The 55-year-old was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In court, the judge told potential jurors that Diddy had entered a plea of not guilty and that they must consider him innocent until proven guilty.

Diddy has been held at a federal facility in Brooklyn since September. In court on Monday, he wore a sweater over a white shirt and grey pants, as the judge had allowed for clothing to replace standard prison garb. The rapper's formerly dark locks and goatee are now almost entirely white, evidence of the restrictions imposed on inmates — restrictions that extend to dyeing one's hair.

No Cameras in Court

This case will not be televised, contrary to several other high-profile celebrity trials. Federal courts have strict bans on electronic devices, so only the courtroom sketch artists will have the visuals of the hearing. The trial is estimated to last at least eight weeks, with Diddy facing four decades in prison if he's convicted.

Multiple jurors said during jury screening that they had heard key pieces of evidence, including a video from 2016 of Diddy allegedly attacking singer Cassie in a hotel hallway. The video was described by one prospective juror as "damning evidence" and got him kicked out of the jury pool.

The tension inside the courtroom was palpable on Monday when Diddy, his nerves on display, asked for a bathroom break after a juror was dismissed. Addressing the judge, he said, "I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today."