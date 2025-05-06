'I'm a Little Nervous,' Diddy Admits While Requesting Bathroom Break During Tense Jury Selection

A new batch of jurors is expected to be considered Tuesday, as the court moves toward seating a panel to weigh charges that could carry a life sentence.

Nineteen potential jurors questioned on Monday are expected to move into the peremptory strike phase, during which both prosecutors and defense attorneys may dismiss candidates without providing a reason. That phase will begin once a pool of 45 vetted jurors has been established.

According to CNN, prospective jurors were asked to review a list of celebrities and notable names on Monday, as part of an extensive effort to ensure a fair and impartial jury.

Before entering the courtroom, each juror was handed a binder containing dozens of names and places that could potentially be referenced during the proceedings. The list included celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, and comedian Mike Myers, among others.

Once inside the courtroom, some jurors acknowledged recognizing several names on the list.

While the inclusion of a name does not confirm that the person will be mentioned in testimony or take the stand, courts commonly vet jurors for familiarity with high-profile figures in cases involving public personalities.

This process, though routine in celebrity-involved trials, is done out of an abundance of caution.

Judges aim to rule out any potential biases or conflicts of interest and ensure each juror can evaluate the case based solely on the evidence. The list also includes the names of attorneys involved in the case and various associated locations.

The court continues to vet jurors this week as it works to assemble a panel that can reasonably decide the fate of Combs, who faces serious federal charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Diddy Asks for Bathroom Break

Combs appeared visibly anxious throughout the day, asking for a bathroom break 90 minutes into the proceedings and telling the judge, "I'm sorry, your honor, I'm a little nervous today."

The 54-year-old Bad Boy Records founder, wearing a blue sweater over a crisp white shirt, displayed his graying hair in court and embraced members of his legal team upon arrival.

The start of the trial comes nearly seven months after Combs was indicted on charges including racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution, and sex trafficking, which are allegations federal prosecutors say span more than two decades.