Key Jury Questions Reveal the Gravity of Diddy's Upcoming Federal Trial

Jury selection began Monday in the high-profile federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces multiple serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, kidnapping, and arson.

Potential jurors were asked to complete a detailed questionnaire addressing their ability to remain impartial given the nature of the allegations.

Questions included whether jurors could reasonably consider evidence involving graphic videos and photographs depicting physical violence and sexual content.

One question read: "The charges in this case involve allegations of kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution. Is there anything about the nature of these allegations that would make it difficult for you to be fair and impartial?"

The questionnaire also asked jurors if they could discuss matters of a sexual nature openly with fellow jurors.

Key Evidence

According to HNHH, security camera footage showing Diddy allegedly assaulting singer Cassie will be presented as evidence during the trial.

Diddy has been held in Brooklyn since his arrest last September. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

The jury selection process is expected to continue through the week. Opening statements are scheduled for May 12.

Diddy's attorney Brian Steel was seen arriving at the Southern District of New York Federal Court as the proceedings began.

The trial has received significant media attention partly because of Diddy's celebrity profile and the gravity of the accusations.