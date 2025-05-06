Lady Gaga's Rio Concert Targeted in Bomb Plot by Hate Group Disguised as Fans

A free concert by Lady Gaga that drew over two million fans to Copacabana Beach was nearly the target of a dangerous bomb plot, Brazilian authorities revealed Sunday.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged plan, which aimed to harm attendees — particularly members of the LGBTQ community.

According to Rio police, the suspects pretended to be "Little Monsters," the pop star's nickname for her fans, as a cover to recruit others — including teenagers — into a network that spread hate speech and violent content.

"They were clearly saying that they were planning an attack at Lady Gaga's concert motivated by sexual orientation," said Rio police secretary Felipe Cury.

The suspects were arrested in separate operations. One man, identified as the group's leader, was taken into custody in Rio Grande do Sul for illegal weapons possession.

According to AP News, a teenager has been arrested in Rio de Janeiro on charges related to child pornography.

According to authorities, the suspect was part of a group that also planned to use homemade explosives and Molotov cocktails.

🇧🇷🇮🇱👀 Brazilian police say they foiled a bomb plot targeting Lady Gaga’s massive beach concert in Rio, seizing weapons and ammo



One suspect's phone had some VERY interesting wallpaper pic.twitter.com/H6jXI5IHVb — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) May 4, 2025

Police Raid 15 Homes in Plot to Attack Gaga Concert

Police raided 15 homes across multiple states, seizing phones and electronic equipment. While no explosives were found during the raids, investigators believe the group posed "a risk to public order," according to Brazil's Justice Ministry.

Despite the arrests, the May 4 show went on without interruption. Police have confirmed that they chose not to release information about the threat at the time in order to prevent public panic.

Lady Gaga's team was not informed about the situation before or during the concert.

"There were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks," a spokesperson said.

They added that Gaga's team had worked closely with local law enforcement on all safety preparations, CBS News said.

The event marked the biggest show of Lady Gaga's career. She opened with her hit "Bloody Mary," and fans packed the beach from early morning to secure a spot. Over 5,000 officers were deployed for security.

In an Instagram post, Gaga made no mention of the plot but shared her gratitude: "Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night's show — the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil."

The concert was also part of a larger effort by Rio's city government to boost tourism and local business. Officials estimate it generated over $100 million in economic activity.