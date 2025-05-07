'Ecstatic' Diddy Jokes with Judge, Relishes Spotlight in Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the music mogul facing serious charges, appeared to relish the spotlight as his sex trafficking trial began Monday in a federal courtroom.

Insiders described the rapper as "ecstatic" with the proceedings, which included lighthearted exchanges with the judge.

Combs, 55, charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud, and sex trafficking, made a notable impression on the first day, according to a courtroom source.

"He made a good impression," the source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him."

The trial in downtown Manhattan drew significant attention from the media and fans alike.

Outside the courthouse, Combs, donning a sharp blue sweater and white button-down, was met by photographers and admirers.

"The attention, the cameras, the drama – it's familiar terrain for him," said a source. "He knows the cameras are watching. And for Diddy, that's exactly where he likes to be."

'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy

Inside the courtroom, Judge Arun Subramanian lightened the mood by comparing the trial's long list of potential jurors to the expansive "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

In a surprising exchange, the judge even referenced Combs' various aliases, calling him "also known as Puff Daddy, Diddy, and other names... and Love."

Combs laughed along, contributing to what some described as a surreal atmosphere.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that could result in a life sentence.

Despite rejecting several plea deals, he has expressed confidence in testifying in his defense.

"Diddy is confident," a source stated, "He believes he can convince a jury he's innocent – in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth."

However, legal experts have warned that his decision to testify carries risks. "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance," they noted. "Prosecutors will go after him hard."

Jury selection is slated to conclude by the week's end, with opening statements expected on May 12.

As the trial progresses, both sides prepare to present their arguments in what promises to be a high-profile legal battle.