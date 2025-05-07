Motown Legend Smokey Robinson Accused of Repeated Rape by Former Housekeepers

In a stunning turn of events, Motown legend Smokey Robinson, the celebrated voice behind hits like "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," is facing a lawsuit alleging years of sexual assault and harassment.

Four former housekeepers have come forward with disturbing accusations, claiming Robinson repeatedly raped and sexually abused them during their employment at his California and Nevada homes, dating back to 2007.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, paints a grim picture, alleging that the 85-year-old singer and producer would isolate the women and force himself on them despite their objections.

The women, identified as Jane Does 1 through 4, claim they endured sexual assault, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

The legal action also names Robinson's wife, Frances, as a co-defendant, accusing her of fostering a hostile work environment and failing to act despite knowing about her husband's alleged misconduct, CNN said.

According to the lawsuit, one of the women, Jane Doe 1, alleges Robinson sexually assaulted her at least seven times between January 2023 and February 2024.

She claims he had a specific routine, waiting until his wife left for nail appointments to lure her into a bedroom, even placing a towel on the bed.

Smokey Robinson is being sued by 4 former housekeepers who allege that he repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped them during their employment. pic.twitter.com/YpahOI539N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2025

More Allegations Against Smokey Robinson: Forced Sex Detailed

Another plaintiff, Jane Doe 2, who worked for the couple between 2014 and 2020, alleges being forced into unwanted sexual acts on at least 23 occasions. She detailed horrifying experiences of forced oral sex and penetration.

Jane Doe 3 alleges enduring repeated sexual harassment, assault, and rape throughout her employment from 2012 to April 2024.

According to RollingStone, she described a disturbing "ritual" where Robinson would shower and then force her to lie face down for vaginal penetration, claiming this happened at least 20 times.

She even alleges he once offered her $500 for oral sex when she resisted. Jane Doe 4 claims the abuse began in 2007 during a trip to Robinson's Las Vegas home and continued sporadically until her resignation in April 2024.

She recounts being trapped in bedrooms and raped on towels placed on the bed.

The lawsuit states that the women were afraid to report the alleged abuse, fearing job loss and potential negative impacts on their immigration status. They also cited intimidation due to Robinson's fame and influential connections.

Their attorney, John Harris, stated during a news conference that the women are seeking justice and standing up for their rights and the rights of other women.

The plaintiffs are seeking at least $50 million in damages for the alleged trauma, emotional distress, and labor violations, which also include claims of unpaid wages and denied breaks.

A representative for Smokey Robinson has not yet issued a public statement regarding these serious allegations.