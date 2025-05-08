Smokey Robinson Attorney Denounces 'Vile and False' Sex Assault Claims Outlined in $50M Lawsuit

Smokey Robinson's attorney has released a statement in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against the singer by four former employees.

In a statement made to TMZ, Robinson's attorney Christopher Frost, denounced the allegations that Robinson allegedly raped four of his former housekeepers and labeled the accusations as "vile" and "false."

"As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon -- $50 million, to be exact," Frost told TMZ.

Robinson's attorney went on to call out the women and their lawyers.

"Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create," Frost shared.

The attorney shared that Robinson will speak on the case in his own words and that they intend to file a motion to have the lawsuit against the Motown legend dismissed.

"We ask anyone following this case to reserve judgment as the evidence comes to light and all the actual facts of the case unfold," Frost's statement ended.

Robinson's wife, Frances Gladney Robinson, is also listed in the lawsuit with the women suing Robinson claiming that Frances allegedly knew about Robinson's actions and did not do anything to protect the employees.

The plaintiffs have said that they did not report the alleged abuse by Robinson to authorities for losing their livelihood as well as shame and humiliation.