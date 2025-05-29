Smokey Robinson Sues Rape Accusers for $500 Million, Alleges Extortion and Defamation

Music legend Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million lawsuit against four women who recently accused him of rape and sexual misconduct.

The 85-year-old Motown star claims the accusations are false and part of an extortion plan designed to ruin his name and take his money.

Robinson's countersuit, filed in Los Angeles this week, says the women, who once worked as housekeepers for him and his wife Frances, made up the claims.

According to RollingStone, the lawsuit also names their lawyer, John W. Harris, saying he led a press conference on May 6 where he called Robinson a "serial and sick rapist."

Robinson's legal team says this public statement went beyond what's allowed in a legal case and hurt the couple's reputation.

"The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of Plaintiffs; they treated Plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity," the filing states.

It also claims the women received gifts like money for dental care, vacations, clothing, and even a car.

"The only sinister acts that occurred here were those of plaintiffs and their counsel by slandering the Robinsons' good names," the complaint adds.

Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million lawsuit for defamation and elder abuse against the four former housekeepers who sued him for sexual harassment and rape earlier this month.



More: https://t.co/zesqWg4z7j pic.twitter.com/T12zkQxf0R — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 28, 2025

Robinson Alleges Extortion in Response to Assault Accusations

According to the filing, one of the women allegedly deleted text messages and photos from Frances Robinson's phone.

Some messages included birthday wishes and invitations, which the Robinsons say show a friendly relationship—not one marked by abuse.

A photo of one of the women vacationing with Frances in Cabo San Lucas was also submitted as evidence.

The women originally filed their lawsuit on May 6, claiming Robinson assaulted them starting as far back as 2007.

They say the abuse happened at his homes in California and Las Vegas. Their lawyer said the $50 million suit aims to hold Robinson accountable, even though no amount of money could fix the damage done, TheHollywoodReporter said.

Robinson strongly denies the charges, calling them "vile and false." His lawyer also says this was a calculated move to get money from the singer, calling it an "ugly method" to target a public figure.

In a related legal move, the Robinsons are asking the court to force the women to reveal their real names.

They argue that the claims are so unclear that they can't even tell which woman is accusing what.