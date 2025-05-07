Kanye West Storms Off Piers Morgan Show After Being Called Out on Public Image

Kanye West, also known as Ye, abruptly walked out of an interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" after being questioned about his public image and controversial online posts.

The rapper, appearing via video from Majorca, Spain, initially seemed calm but quickly grew agitated when Piers Morgan brought up the disconnect between West's current demeanor and his public behavior over the past few years.

Morgan noted, "You seem relaxed and happy," before beginning to question West about his recent actions and image.

According to PageSix, West interrupted, disagreeing with the framing of the question. "I already disagree. It's not in contrast," he said.

"There's so many people and artists championing the idea of someone being able to express who they really are."

He claimed he was under attack from financial institutions and others, which he vaguely referred to as "the banks."

The situation escalated when Morgan mistakenly cited West's follower count on the social media platform X, saying he had 32 million. West, clearly offended, snapped, "Don't take inches off my d**k, bro."

He claimed he had 33.3 million followers and accused Morgan of purposely spreading misinformation to undermine him.

Ye Ends Interview Early After Heated Exchange With Morgan

As the discussion turned more heated, West accused Morgan of spreading hate and undermining his artistic contributions.

"There's so much love in the art I put out," he said before suddenly removing his microphone and walking off camera.

"We can circle back when you can count," he added, ending the interview after just a few minutes, DailyMail said.

Social media personality Sneako, who sat beside West during the call, remained on the video to answer Morgan's questions.

Sneako accused Morgan of purposely provoking West and defended the rapper's actions without directly commenting on West's past antisemitic remarks.

Morgan later shared a photo from the interview on Instagram, calling West "a big baby" and "a sniveling little coward." He stated that he wanted to confront West about his antisemitic posts and his continued presence on X, despite violations of its rules.

This is not the first time West and Morgan have clashed. The two previously had a tense exchange when West refused to apologize for offensive remarks about Jewish people.

Morgan has since said he invited West back to hold him accountable, but was not surprised by the interview's quick breakdown.

West has issued no further comments following the incident.