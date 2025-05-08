Piers Morgan Reveals Why Kanye West Abruptly Ended Their Tense Interview

Kanye West, who now goes by "Ye," walked out of a tense interview with Piers Morgan just minutes after it began.

Morgan has since shared why the conversation ended so suddenly — and what led to the on-air meltdown.

The interview, scheduled for May 6 as part of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," was supposed to be a chance for Ye to address his recent controversial behavior online.

But according to Morgan, things started unraveling before they even sat down to talk.

According to Billboard, Morgan said Ye delayed the interview twice, keeping crews in London and Mallorca waiting for hours. "He was costing us time and money," Morgan wrote on X. "And my patience was almost running out."

When Ye finally appeared, Morgan greeted him as "Ye West" — which immediately upset the rapper. Ye, who has spoken out against using his old surname, saw it as disrespect. Despite Morgan quickly adjusting and calling him "Ye," the tone had already shifted.

"Tell him from me he's a sniveling little coward and an antisemite and Hitler-worshipper."



Sneako walks away as Piers Morgan peppers him with questions about his friend Kanye "Ye" West.



Kanye West Walks Out of Interview After Follower Count Dispute

During the short exchange, Morgan tried to compare Ye's calm appearance with the aggressive tone of his recent social media posts.

When Morgan mistakenly said Ye had 32 million followers on X — instead of the actual 33.3 million — Ye became visibly upset. "It's not 32 million — it's 33 million," Ye corrected sharply, DailyMail said.

Then, Ye delivered a fiery monologue: "I'm a gift, bro... Why do all you people in media act like you haven't played my songs at your weddings or graduations or funerals or when your child was born?"

After accusing the media of hating artists who spread love, Ye told Morgan, "This is what you get for now, we can circle back when you can count," before removing his mic and leaving.

Morgan continued the interview briefly with Ye's associate Sneako but ended it soon after, calling Ye a "sniveling coward" for walking out and avoiding accountability. In a follow-up post, Ye dismissed the moment, saying, "Let's have a real interview someday. It's all love."

Morgan disagreed: "It's not all love. It's hate — towards Jewish people, towards your family, towards others."

While Piers Morgan has offered to hold a full interview again in person, Ye has yet to respond.