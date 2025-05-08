Rapper Anik Khan Honors His Roots, Blasts Hate in 'Came From' Visual

Rapper Anik Khan is making a powerful statement about identity, pride, and immigrant roots in his latest music video, "Came From."

Known for blending his Bengali heritage with the sound of Queens, New York, Khan uses this release to spotlight immigrant stories and challenge harmful stereotypes.

The video opens with a series of clips from news broadcasts and comedy segments highlighting anti-immigrant language and policies.

These are quickly followed by images of well-known immigrants, such as Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, showing the lasting impact immigrants have had on American culture.

"Do you know where we came from?" Khan asks in the song. "Do you know what we had to get away from?" His lyrics speak to a journey of survival and strength.

According to RollingStone, the visuals feature everything from global protests and border patrols to joyful moments like cultural celebrations, graduations, and sports heroes such as Mohamed Salah.

Khan, who moved from Bangladesh to Queens at age four, says the message is deeply personal. "Came From is a celebration of where we come from and what we've contributed," he told fans via WhatsApp. "It's about roots, sacrifice, survival, and pride."

Rapper Anik Khan Blasts Xenophobia in Powerful Video ‘Came From’



More: https://t.co/j0gNz7dugb pic.twitter.com/SA5gyxaAvM — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 7, 2025

Rapper Anik Khan Credits Black Creators in Bold Music Video

In addition to the strong political themes, Khan also makes room for cultural joy.

One moment in the video shows TikTok star Addison Rae doing a viral dance before it quickly cuts to young Black creators who originated those moves—highlighting the importance of giving credit to marginalized voices.

The "Came From" video is not Khan's first time addressing immigrant life. His past projects, like the "Kites" EP and "Denied / Approved," document his own struggles with US citizenship and explore what it means to belong.

The 2021 project "Denied / Approved" even included the song "Spill," featuring Dreamville artist Bas.

Khan also announced plans to collect immigrant stories by inviting fans to call or message him at 917-300-9764, with hopes of building a wider platform to share their voices.

This release follows his track "Big Fax," which boldly mixes traditional hip-hop visuals with South Asian imagery.

The video includes everything from hijabis with AKs to rickshaws and luxury cars—Khan's way of rewriting the script on what immigrants and people of color can be, Paper said.

"I'm a self-made boss protected by women, just like I was raised," Khan said. "That's my New York City, that's my truth."