Miley Cyrus Calls Fire That Destroyed Home with Liam Hemsworth Her Life's Turning Point

Miley Cyrus is sharing details about a challenging period in her life that had a lasting impact.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up about the pain she experienced and how it ultimately helped shape the person she is today.

During a Q&A at her "Something Beautiful" event, the 32-year-old singer described the 2018 Woolsey Fire—which destroyed her Malibu home shared with then-partner Liam Hemsworth—as a major turning point.

"When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life," Cyrus shared, according to People.

The fire, which occurred just one month before she and Hemsworth got married, destroyed their $2.5 million home and left her devastated at the time. But now, she sees it as a moment that allowed her to rebuild not just her house, but herself.

The fire, she explained, gave her the chance to be more intentional with her life. "Losing everything and being able to rebuild... to choose every piece I'm gonna collect, or the people in my life—it led me to magic and gratitude," she said.

"When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down…what i would told to my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because they're only leading you to the light.." - Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Says 2018 Fire Marked the End of Her Marriage

Before getting married in December 2018, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth spent nearly ten years in a roller coaster, on-and-off relationship.

However, the marriage lasted only eight months. By January 2020, their divorce was finalized. Looking back, Cyrus believes that the fire affected not just her physical space but her personal relationships too. "A lot of my relationships also burned down," she admitted.

Speaking to fans, the pop star emphasized how important it is to find light in dark times. "What I would tell my younger self is to appreciate those darker times," she said, noting how those experiences helped lead her toward growth and healing.

At the time of the fire, Cyrus was working on the set of "Black Mirror" in South Africa. In a later TikTok post, she revealed that she learned about the fire while strapped to a hospital bed for a scene.

The following day, she had to continue filming a high-energy music video, proving, in her words, that "the show must go on."

Now, Cyrus is turning pain into art with her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, set for release on May 30. The visual version of the album will debut on June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Miley Cyrus is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando, the drummer for the band Liily. Along with being her boyfriend, Morando also contributed to the production of her new album.