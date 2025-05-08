Katy Perry Claps Back at Criticisms of Her Dancing on Lifetimes Tour: 'Show Them This!'

Katy Perry has clapped back at criticisms made of her Lifetimes Tour dance routine.

The singer began her "Lifetimes Tour" in April and since then, several videos of her dancing have been posted online with many social media users trolling the singer for her dance moves.

Now, Perry has clapped back at the haters. In a video captured by an audience member at Perry's "Lifetimes Tour" stop in Houston, Perry addressed the situation.

"Show them this when they say I can't dance!" Perry said before purposefully dancing terribly and smiling.

.@katyperry claps back at haters while singing ‘Last Friday Night’ in Houston:



‘’Show them this when they say I can’t dance!’’pic.twitter.com/gIrGGn2Gnw — KATY PERRY NEWS (@katyperryinfos_) May 8, 2025

After the video went viral, fans rallied behind Perry and praised her and how she addressed the dancing criticism.

"Legendary Queen behavior," one person commented.

Legendary Queen behavior — emanuele (@emanuel26274954) May 8, 2025

"She basically said kiss my a*s lol i love her," another added.

she basically said kiss my ass lol i love her — pomelo¹⁴³² (@23rdak) May 8, 2025

Perry's dancing has not been the only controversy that she has been embroiled in latey. The singer was also trolled for going to space and her C3PO-inspired outfit that she wore shortly after the expedition.

Recently, Perry was also involved in a Met Gala moment when AI pictures of her at the event went viral online. However, Perry denied that she was ever at the event and would go on to joke about the situation.

Perry's "Lifetimes Tour" is her fifth concert tour and began in April. The trek is slated to run all the way through December with stops in several notable cities such as Madrid, Pairs, London and New York City.