Kanye West Mocked Over Donda 2's Meager First Week of Album Sales: "He's Officially Over'

Kanye West's latest album, 'Donda 2', is officially out, but it has only made a muted impact on the charts.

'Donda 2' was released to streaming services on April 29. With the low first week sales, only surpassing 6100, for the project, West is now being dragged online for the less than stellar sales figure.

"He's officially over, let's ship him to the Khia Asylum!" one X user wrote.

He’s officially over, let’s ship him to the Khia Asylum! 😭 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) May 5, 2025

"Kanye is officially cancelled so sad," another added.

Kanye is officially cancelled so sad — So_Weird (@tobbie_seifawa) May 5, 2025

"This is below khia status," wrote another user.

this is below khia status — !♡ swt #3 (@themluvvash) May 5, 2025

Read more: Piers Morgan Reveals Why Kanye West Abruptly Ended Their Tense Interview

Notably, West's 'Donda 2' was released in the middle of the tracking week. However, experts estimated that even if had debuted for a full tracking week, the project would not have sold more than 21,000 units.

Prior to its release on streaming services, 'Donda 2,' had a turbulent journey. The album was originally launched in 2022, but was only available through West's stem player, which cost $200 to buy. West would go on to defend his decision to offer the album through his stem player, claiming that streaming platforms have too low of payments. According to AllHipHop, West claimed that he had earned over $2 million by moving his album to the stem player.

West's poor album sales come after the rapper has had an equally turbulent year. The rapper has proclaimed his love for Hitler on his social media platforms. West also admitted to an incestuous relationship with his male cousin on his son "Cousins" released this year as well.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker had also made headlines by calling out Frank Ocean by saying he ended his career as well as calling out Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children as "ret*arded."