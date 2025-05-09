Diddy Accuser Having 'Trouble Communicating' With Prosecution May Not Take Stand: Report

One of several alleged victims levying accusations against Diddy may not take the stand during his trial, according to a report.

The alleged victim, identified in court documents as "Victim #3", was slated to testify on how Diddy allegedly "used force, threats of force, and coercion" to cause her and other victims "engage in commercial sex acts," according to court documents.

"We do not know whether she intends to appear, and we are trying very hard to find out because we are having trouble communicating with her counsel," prosecutor Maurene Comey revealed to the Post.

Jury selection in the trial began earlier this week. Since then, a potential juror has been dismissed after she suggested that Diddy could buy his way out of prison. During jury selection, Diddy had requested to have a bathroom break and revealed to the judge during that time that he was "a little nervous."

However, other reports have surfaced that have described the rapper as "ecstatic" and that Diddy had lighthearted exchanges with the judge.

As the jurors were whittled down during the selection process, several celebrities were name-dropped to jurors. Potential jurors were given a list of 200 celebrities and other public figures, such as Kanye West, and were asked if they had recognized any of the names given. Some of the people listed had ties to Diddy while others on the list had no direct ties to the case. West has since spoken out in defense of Diddy after it was reported he was mentioned in the lists.

Diddy is facing charges federal charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper was charged in 2024 on the initial accounts, but additional charges were filed in April 2025, bringing the total to five counts. The five counts include two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and one count of racketeering conspiracy.

Diddy has plead not guilty to the charges that have been brought against him and has rejected a potential plea deal.