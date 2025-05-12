Diddy Trial Latest: Opening Statements Moments Away As Jury of 8 Men, 4 Women Is Seated

Prosecutors as well as the defense have come to an agreement over the who will be the jurors in Diddy's trial, as opening statements now are moments away.

The jury will consist of eight men and four women, allowing the trial to move forward with opening statements expected soon, according to NBC. The alternates have also been selected for the jury and the alternates will consist of four men and two women. They have also been seated in the court.

Prior to the official jurors being selected, Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, complained that prosecutors were going out of their way to keep Black jurors out, NBC reported. Agnifilo said that removing seven Black people from the selection "leads to a pattern and they need to give reason for strikes."

Prosecutor Maurene Ryan Comey shot back at the claim with her own statement.

"We have conducted ourselves without any bias. he jury is diverse with a number of nonwhite (panelists)," Comey said.

The official jury selection also comes after a potential juror had been dismissed from the case after she suggested that Diddy could buy his way out of prison with his money. Elsewhere, during jury selection Diddy had requested to have a bathroom break and revealed to the judge during that time that he was "a little nervous."

The selection also comes after one of Diddy's accusers may not take the stand over communication issues.

Diddy is on trial for federal charges related to sex trafficking as well as racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.