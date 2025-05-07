Potential Diddy Juror Dismissed From Courtroom After Suggesting Rap Mogul Could Buy His Way Out of Prison

A potential juror in Diddy's trail has been dismissed after suggesting that the rap mogul could use his wealth to avoid prison.

The admission from the juror came during the trial's second day of jury selection.

"Diddy has a lot of money to use at his discretion and possibly buy his way out of jail," the juror said on May 6, according to People.

The juror was then further questioned by the judge over the case, Judge Arun Subramanian, asking what the juror meant by their statement.

"I don't know how to explain it," the juror added.

The juror making the statements was a 48-year-old woman, according to People, and the woman revealed that someone once attempted to rape her. The woman also made a remark about the police.

"The cops could do a lot more but there's only so much you can," the juror said.

As a result of her statements, the woman was dismissed as a juror in the case.

Diddy is currently facing several charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him.

According to reports, Diddy had asked for a bathroom break during the jury selection, revealing to the judge that he was "a little nervous."

During the jury selection, several celebrities were named as potential witnesses, including Kanye West.