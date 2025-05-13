Diddy Trial Latest: Cassie Testifies She Only Participated in 'Freaks Offs' Out of Fear

Cassie testified about her relationship with Diddy and during her time on the stand on Tuesday, and has revealed why she participated in the alleged "freak off" parties.

Taking the stand on May 13, Cassie shared that she participated in the parties because she feared that Diddy would be violent towards her.

Cassie claimed she "didn't know what 'no' could be, or what 'no' could turn into," which would often times translate into into violence or blackmail threats, the Associated Press reports.

"Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn't have much say in it at the time," Cassie added.

"Sean is a really polarizing person, also really charming. It's hard to really be able to decide in that moment what you need when he's telling you what he wants. I just didn't know. I didn't know what would happen," Cassie further explained.

The singer recalled the moment that she was first asked to participate in the freak off parties, sharing that she had a bad feeling about them.

"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt. Just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," Cassie said.

The singer revealed that she was 22 when Diddy first asked her to participate in the parties. She and Diddy were together in a longterm relationship and during that time, in 2016, Diddy was caught on surveillance footage in an alleged incident between him and Cassie where Diddy allegedly kicked and dragged the singer in the hallway of a hotel.

The security guard at the time, now LAPD officer Israel Florez, took the stand on May 13 where he discussed the alleged incident, claiming that Diddy had allegedly threw a sack of money at him and allegedly told him not to tell anyone what happened.

Diddy is facing charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering and has pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.