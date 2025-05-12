Hotel Security Guard Reveals Damning Moment Diddy 'Threw' Sack of Money At Him: 'Don't Tell Anyone'

A former hotel security guard, now LAPD officer, has claimed that Diddy allegedly tried to buy his silence after arriving to the scene of an alleged incident between the rapper and Cassie.

Officer Israel Florez was called as the first witness in Diddy's trial and during his time on the stand, Florez shared he was on shift in March 2016, the day when Diddy was seen on surveillance video allegedly kicking and dragging Cassie in the hallway. During his testimony, Florez claimed that Diddy attempted to buy his silence.

"She [Cassie] was scared," Florez said of the incident, according to NBC. "She was in the corner, hood on, covered up. I couldn't see her face, she was pretty much in the corner, on the floor was a destroyed flower vase."

Florez testified that Diddy shared with him details about an argument between him and Cassie. The officer then testified that Cassie was trying to leave and get her phone when Diddy told her she was not going anywhere.

Florez said that he stood in the doorway until Cassie was able to leave the room. That was when Diddy allegedly threw money at the security officer and told him not to speak about what happened.

"I started to leave and (Combs) called for me. He had a sack of money and he threw it at me and said, 'Don't tell anyone,'" Florez shared.

The officer went on to call the sack of money as "a bribe" and shared that Diddy attempted to take the phones of the hotel security guards.

"He came to the door, closed the door behind him, he grabbed the phone my colleague was holding because he thought he was being recorded. He eventually gave the phone back," Florez said.

The video of the incident between Cassie and Diddy was played at the trial.

Cassie at the time was in a long-term relationship with Diddy and his defense team has acknowledged incidents of domestic violence, but also has plans to argue that Cassie and Diddy's relationship was "mutually violent."

Diddy is on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges and has denied all the allegations made against him.

The trail concluded its jury selection on May 12 and opening statements began with Diddy's defense team arguing that the government had no place in Diddy's "private bedrooms."