Diddy Defense Proclaims Government Has No Place In His 'Private Bedrooms' In Opening Statement

Diddy's defense team has made their opening statements in the trial, arguing that the government has no place in the privacy of Diddy's home.

Lawyer Teny Geragos spoke to an audience as well as jurors on May 12 to give opening statements in Diddy's sex trafficking trial, noting the case is about "Combs' private personal sex life".

"The only people who knew about a racketeering enterprise are the prosecutors. This case is about Sean Combs' private personal sex life. The government has no place in his private bedrooms. They say it is not about his private sex life, but the evidence will show that it is, Geragos said, according to NBC.

Geragos argued that the case is about Diddy's "real-life relationships," but that the prosecutors in the case are attempting to turn the relationships that Diddy had into a racketeering and sex trafficking case.

"You will hear why people stayed around him and why it matters, he gave people opportunity and chances," Geragos added.

"They didn't always like what he did or how how he behaved, but they truly loved him, and by being with him, they were part of something special," the attorney added.

The prosecutors had claimed in their opening statements Diddy and his bodyguards attempted to cover up the Cassie video and that Diddy's personal assistant will play a role in the trial.

Both opening statements come after a jury of eight men and four women had been selected. However, the jury process for Diddy has been a complicated process with one of the potential jurors being dismissed over claims that Diddy could potentially buy his way out of prison. Diddy himself expressed his anxiety over the situation, revealing during the jury selection that he was "a little nervous."

Additionally, one of Diddy's accusers may not testify due to communication issues, however, if they will testify remains to be seen.

The rapper is facing sex trafficking and racketing charges, charges that he has pleaded not guilty to.