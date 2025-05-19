Suge Knight Stern Warning on Diddy Case: 'Trump's Gonna Pardon Him'

Marion "Suge" Knight alleged Tuesday that Sean "Diddy" Combs may attempt to manipulate jurors in his ongoing federal sex trafficking trial and predicted that former President Donald Trump would pardon the music mogul if convicted.

Speaking via phone on NewsNation's CUOMO, Knight accused Combs of having the means and influence to tamper with jury deliberations in the high-profile case.

"Puffy's not a dummy," Knight said as quoted by AllHipHop. "I'm sure somebody's going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That's all you need is one."

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, made the remarks hours after R&B singer Cassie Ventura took the stand and referenced him during her testimony.

Ventura described a disturbing incident at one of Combs' Los Angeles homes, where she said a "freak-off" party was abruptly interrupted after Combs learned Knight was nearby.

"We were in one of his residences in L.A. having a freak-off when he mentioned Suge was at Mel's Diner, and we quickly packed up and headed there," Ventura testified.

She recounted a moment of fear and pleaded with Combs not to act impulsively.

"I was panicking, begging him, 'Please don't do anything reckless.' I had no idea what they were planning," she said. "Please don't do anything stupid," she recalled telling Combs and a bodyguard as the two, dressed in black and armed, left the home.

Ventura said Combs never explained what happened after he returned and refused to confirm whether he had confronted Knight.

Knight, responding to Ventura's testimony, said he did not remember the specific incident but acknowledged he frequented the diner mentioned.

"I don't think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie," he said. "I don't think she's in a situation where she's got to worry anymore."

When asked directly if he believed Combs would attempt to tamper with the jury, Knight didn't hesitate.

"He's got enough influence," he said. Knight also alleged that Combs has "favors by the government" he could call in.

He further claimed that, even if convicted, Combs might not remain behind bars for long.

"Trump's gonna pardon him," Knight said. "I think he's going to be alright."

Combs has denied all allegations related to the federal sex trafficking case and has not publicly responded to Knight's claims.

The trial remains ongoing in federal court, with additional witnesses expected to testify in the coming weeks.