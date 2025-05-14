Justin Bieber's Multi Million Dollar Reason For Split From Former Manager Scooter Braun Revealed: Report

Justin Bieber's split from former manager Scooter Braun appears to be tied to a strained financial relationship between the two of them, according to a report.

The singer cut ties with Braun in August 2023 and at the heart of the split was a dispute over millions of dollars tied to Bieber's Justice Tour in 2022, an extensive investigation by TMZ revealed.

According to the outlet, Bieber was slated to begin his Justice Tour in 2023 and while the tour saw some difficultly, it was ultimately cancelled for good in February 2023. Because of the tour's cancellation, Bieber reportedly owed AEG $24 million after canceling shows despite having received $40 million in an advance.

Braun's company, Hybe, came in an paid off the debt that Bieber had. In return, the singer reportedly signed a 10-year note with promises to pay back the company for his debts that he accrued. However, Bieber allegedly only made one payment before stopping future ones, citing a lack of funds.

During this time, Bieber's business manager, Lou Taylor, came to the conclusion that Braun had been overpaid $26 million after reviewing Bieber's finances. This led Hybe to do its own audit with the company revealing that Braun had been underpaid by $1 million. While Braun did not pursue the amount, Bieber's team accused Hybe of protecting its interests.

To settle the matter for once and all, Hybe hired an outside accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, to do their own investigation into the matter. The firm came to the conclusion that Bieber actually owed Braun $8.8 million and while Bieber's team conducted their own investigation, they did not share their results.

The report comes after Bieber has been the subject of mental health concerns as well as rumors of marriage troubles to his wife Hailey Bieber.