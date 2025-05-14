Cassie Reveals Violent Hotel Encounter With Diddy Involving Vase During Second Day On Stand

Cassie is back on the stand for Diddy's trial and she has recounted the 2016 hotel incident that was caught on surveillance video.

In her testimony, Cassie revealed that Diddy hurled a vase at her after losing his temper. When she was asked to recount what Diddy had told her during the altercation, Cassie shared that she could not remember what he said, but that it was not her name.

"I don't remember exactly his words. I'm sure he was calling me something other than my name," Cassie said, according to NBC.

Security was called to handle the incident, but Cassie revealed that Diddy made it clear that she could not leave him out of her own free will. Cassie claims that Diddy said "that I wasn't going to leave him, that I couldn't."

Prior to Cassie's testimony, the hotel security guard that arrived on the scene took the stand to talk about what he saw.

"She [Cassie] was scared. She was in the corner, hood on, covered up. I couldn't see her face, she was pretty much in the corner, on the floor was a destroyed flower vase," officer Israel Florez recounted, according to NBC.

The officer went on to testify that Cassie attempted to get her phone from Diddy, but that the rapper said that she was not going anywhere. Florez said that he stood in the doorway to allow Cassie to leave. That's when Florez claimed that Diddy allegedly thew money at him and told him not to speak about what he saw.

"I started to leave and (Combs) called for me. He had a sack of money and he threw it at me and said, 'Don't tell anyone'" Florez shared.

The video of the incident was played at the trial and showed Cassie allegedly being dragged and kicked by Diddy while in the hallway of the hotel.

Diddy is on trial for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering with such charges consisting of two counts of sex trafficking by force and one count of racketeering conspiracy among other charges.

Prior to her second day on the stand, Cassie had revealed that Diddy's freak off parties put her music on hold and that she only participated in the freak offs out of fear.